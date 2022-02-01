Ongole: Doctors swift action saves severely injured person

Ongole:The management of Ramesh Sanghamitra Hospital announced that their team has managed to give a new lease of life to a man severely injured in an incident. In a press meet held at the hospital here on Monday, medical superintendent Dr M Vamsikrishna explained that a young man, who received stabbings at nine places, was brought at the emergency ward, at around 12.20 am on January 23. With nine stabbings and with punctured heart and lungs, the patient was in an unconscious state and his pulse was not readable.

A specialist doctors' team with cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon Dr G Sudheer, anaesthetist and critical care specialist Dr Ramanji Naik, and radiologist Dr Madhu was formed and operated the patient.

Dr Sudheer explained that the patient was first shifted to the GGH Ongole by the police, but the patient's father shifted him to Ramesh Sanghamitra Hospital, where he works as a security guard. Dr Madhu and Dr Naik explained that it is due to the sophisticated equipment, other infrastructure in the hospital and the team of doctors who participated in the surgery, the young man was survived.

Patient's father Mandla Venkatewswarlu thanked the management and team of doctors. Chief Operating Officer of Ramesh Sanghamitra Hospital Dr K Harikumar Reddy said that timely intervention by the expert team is required for the survival of patients and requested the public to immediately shift the injured to the nearest hospital first and help them get medical help in time.