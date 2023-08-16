Ongole: Family members of freedom fighters felicitated

Ongole: Minister for social welfare Merugu Nagarjuna said that the implementation of the welfare programmes and development activities is good in Prakasam district, and efforts are in for the holistic development of the district.



Participating as the chief guest in the 77th Independence Day celebrations at the Police Parade Grounds here on Tuesday, he received the guard of honour along with the collector AS Dinesh Kumar and SP Malika Garg, after hoisting the national flag.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister explained that the government is providing all support to the development and welfare of various sections of the public.

He listed out the benefits being provided to the farmers, fishermen, weavers, women, dairy farmers, unemployed youth, entrepreneurs, and industrialists under various schemes along with the welfare programmes being implemented for everyone irrespective of their political affiliation.

He said the development of health facilities, roads, infrastructure, drinking water services etc and reiterated that the government is committed to the public’s welfare. He also felicitated the family members of the freedom fighters and presented commendation certificates to the officers and members of voluntary organisations for their services.

The trainee IPS Ankita Surana acted as the commander of the parade, as the tableaux of ICDS, DWMA, agriculture, housing, animal husbandry etc received accolades from the viewers.

ZP chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, mayor Gangada Sujatha, joint collector K Srinivasulu, Markapuram sub-collector Sethu Madhavan, trainee IAS Maurya Patel and others also participated in the programme.