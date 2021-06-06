Ongole: Farmers leaders burn copies of three farm laws

Ongole: Following the call given by the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee and Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the members of various farmers and farm workers' organisations organised a protest at the Collectorate here and burnt the copies of three farm laws while observing the Sampurna Kranti Diwas in Ongole on Saturday.

The three farm laws, The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 were promulgated as ordinances on June 5 last year by the Centre, before the Parliament passed them in September 2020.

As part of observing the Total Revolution Day, against the decisions of the government the farmers' and farmworkers' leaders burnt the copies of the three farm laws at the District Collectorate here on Saturday.

The farmers and farm workers' leaders explained that they were opposing the Acts which destabilise the market committees and encourage corporate farming against the interests of the farmers. They also announced support to the farmers agitating at Delhi against the farm laws and said that they will continue to protest and campaign against the BJP, unless the Union government agrees to their demands and withdraws the three Acts.

The Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham district president Pentyala Hanumantha Rao presided over the meeting while the AIKSCC and SKM district convener Chunduri Rangarao, AP Raithu Sangham district secretary Vadde Hanumareddy, Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham State leader Jwala Anjaiah, AP Raitu Coolie Sangham district secretary S Lalitha Kumari, Akhila Bharata Raitu Coolie Sangham district vice president Koduri Hanumantha Rao, AITUC leader Upputuri Prakasam, CITU district secretary Ch Srinivasa Rao, CPIML trade union leader Marella Seshasai and others spoke at the protest.