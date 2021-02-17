Ongole : Farmers' leaders demand Centre to repeal agri laws

Ongole : The leaders of various farmers' unions and workers paid rich tributes to Deenbandhu Sir Chhotu Ram on his 140th birth anniversary at a roundtable meeting held in Ongole on Tuesday.

They also remembered the services of other national and state-level leaders who worked for the welfare of farmers and demanded the government repeal the new agriculture laws, and address other issues.

Following the call given by the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the Prakasam district unit of AIKSCC organised a roundtable meeting.

The Acharya Ranga Kisan Samstha general secretary Chunchu Seshaiah presided over the meeting while the AIKSCC district convener Chunduru Rangarao, Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham district president PentyalaHanumantha Rao, secretary VaddeHanumareddy, Tobacco Board former vice president Pammi Bhadrireddy, AP Rythu Coolie Sangham district secretary S Lalitha Kumari, Akhila Bharata RythuCoolie Sangham district vice-president Koduri Hanumantha Rao, vice-presidents of Acharya RangaKisanSamstha Dr Nadella Chandrasekhar, Namineni Mohan Rao and others also spoke in the meeting.

The speakers at the roundtable informed that Ram Richpal was born in the Rohtak district of Punjab province in British India on the Basant Panchami in 1881 and was called Chhotu Ram as he was the youngest child in the family.

They explained that the Chhotu Ram started Unionist Party with few others and worked for the welfare of farmers from the Hindu, Sikh and Muslim communities.

As the revenue minister in the Punjab provincial government, Chhotu Ram brought changes in the laws to protect farmers from hefty interests on loans and was the key person behind the enactment of agrarian laws, Punjab Relief Indebtedness Act 1934, Punjab Debtor's Protection Act 1936. He was knighted by the British government for his honesty in social work, they added.

The speakers also remembered the services of Acharya NG Ranga, Choudhury Charan Singh, Kanneganti Hanumanthu, PV Choudary, Kommareddy Satyanarayana, Chandra Rajeswara Rao, Pucchalapalli Sundaraiah, Gowthu Lacchanna, Nagineni Venkaiah and others and demanded the Union government to inspire from the leaders who worked for the farmers.

They demanded that the Centre repeal the three new agriculture laws, provide statutory protection for MSP, not to impose penalties on agriculture waste, offer loan waivers and pay ex-gratia to the kin of farmers died in the Delhi protests.