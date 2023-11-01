Ongole: Farmers to hold maha dharna on Nov 27, 28

Ongole: A maha dharna against the anti-farmer and anti-worker policies of the Union government will be organised at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada on November 27 and 28. Farmers and public are requested to make the maha dharna a grand success.



Samyukt Kisan Morcha state convener Vadde Sobhanadriswara Rao participated in a meeting of joint action committee of Morcha, workers organisations and trade unions. The meeting was presided over by district convener Chunduri Rangarao at the Mallaiah Lingam Bhavan in Ongole on Tuesday. Sobhanadreeswara Rao demanded the implementation of the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission to end suicides of farmers and make agriculture a profitable profession.

He said that the Union government failed to keep its promises including making minimum support price a legal guarantee, when withdrawing the farmers’ protest in Delhi.

He condemned the amendments in electricity bill to install prepaid meters for industrial, domestic and agriculture connections. He demanded cancellation of four labour codes, which are brought in the place of 44 labour laws.

AP Rythu Sangham Vice-President Kesavarao called for protests against the attacks on News Click, and privatisation of the Vizag Steel Plant. Akhila Bharata Rythu Coolie Sangham state assistant secretary Chittipati Venkateswarlu condemned the alleged double standards of Amit Shah, who is said to be demanding the steel industries in Chhattisgarh to be a public sector unit but is trying to privatise the steel plant in Andhra Pradesh.