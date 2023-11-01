Live
- Nandyal: Police seize 16 country made rifles
- Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha gaining popularity: MLA
- Tirupati: Rs 75L donated to BIRRD Trust
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on November 1, 2023
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on November 1, 2023
- Central Election Commission officials to visit Telangana to review arrangements on elections
- CM committed for SC, ST, BC welfare: Dy CM
- DGCA bars pilots from using mouthwash
- Tirupati: Vidyut Adalatn on Nov 9
- Maratha quota agitation: Curfew, Internet shut-down on
Just In
Ongole: Farmers to hold maha dharna on Nov 27, 28
- A meeting of joint action committee of Morcha, workers organisations and trade unions is held
- Samyukt Kisan Morcha state convener Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao and district convener Chunduri Rangarao took part in the meeting
Ongole: A maha dharna against the anti-farmer and anti-worker policies of the Union government will be organised at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada on November 27 and 28. Farmers and public are requested to make the maha dharna a grand success.
Samyukt Kisan Morcha state convener Vadde Sobhanadriswara Rao participated in a meeting of joint action committee of Morcha, workers organisations and trade unions. The meeting was presided over by district convener Chunduri Rangarao at the Mallaiah Lingam Bhavan in Ongole on Tuesday. Sobhanadreeswara Rao demanded the implementation of the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission to end suicides of farmers and make agriculture a profitable profession.
He said that the Union government failed to keep its promises including making minimum support price a legal guarantee, when withdrawing the farmers’ protest in Delhi.
He condemned the amendments in electricity bill to install prepaid meters for industrial, domestic and agriculture connections. He demanded cancellation of four labour codes, which are brought in the place of 44 labour laws.
AP Rythu Sangham Vice-President Kesavarao called for protests against the attacks on News Click, and privatisation of the Vizag Steel Plant. Akhila Bharata Rythu Coolie Sangham state assistant secretary Chittipati Venkateswarlu condemned the alleged double standards of Amit Shah, who is said to be demanding the steel industries in Chhattisgarh to be a public sector unit but is trying to privatise the steel plant in Andhra Pradesh.