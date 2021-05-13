Ongole: Hospital treating Covid patients with quacks seized

Ongole: The district-level flying squad seized Aditya General Hospital in Ongole run by an unqualified person, providing treatment to Covid patients and selling Remdesivir injections at exorbitant prices to the patients, on Thursday.

Vigilance and Enforcement DSP, T Ashok Vardhan said that as part of the inspections and surprise checks on the hospitals, the squad members along with Drug Control AD Panduranga Prasad, Dr T Venkateswarlu from RIMS Ongole went to Aditya General Hospital and found that the management was providing treatment to Covid patients, without permission from the government.

He said that they were shocked to know the person running the hospital, Avula Srinivasa Reddy is proved to be a BPharmacy dropout candidate and unqualified to provide treatment to any person. He said, Srinivasa Reddy, who is also the owner of the building, confessed that he was charging higher prices for the Remdesivir injections from the Covid patients.

The squad members seized the hospital and shifted the Covid patients to other hospitals in the town. The DSP said that they are submitting a report on the incident to the district collector for further action.