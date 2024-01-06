Ongole LS Constituency: BCs may replace Reddys this time

Ongole: The political turmoil in Ongole Lok Sabha constituency is about to change the existing scenario. The parliament constituency, which has proved to be a safe place for the Reddy community, may see a change in the candidates for the general elections in 2024.

The Ongole parliament constituency existed since 1952, when it was a dual-member constituency. Kongara Jaggayya, a noted film and theatre artiste represented Ongole Lok Sabha constituency from 1967 to 1971. Since 1991, the Magunta family of Nellore district has been in the politics of Ongole and represented the constituency for 23 years. Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, a YSR Congress Party candidate defeated TDP candidate Sidda Raghavarao with a 2,14,851 votes majority in 2019.

Since 1952, elections for MP have been held 17 times in Ongole. In them, Reddys were elected as MPs for 13 times. The Congress representatives were elected 11 times, TDP candidates two times, and YSR Congress Party candidates won two times. In the 2019 elections, of the total of 13,44,003 votes polled, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy received 7,39,202 votes against Sidda Raghavarao’s 5,24,351 votes.

Ongole parliamentary constituency consists of seven Assembly constituencies of Yerragondapalem (SC), Markapuram, Giddaluru, Kanigiri, Darsi, Ongole and Kondapi (SC). Of the total 15.57 lakh voters as of 2019 elections, it is roughly estimated that there are about 6 lakh BCs, 2.40 lakh SCs, 2.10 lakh Reddy, 1.20 lakh Kamma, 1.10 lakh Kapu, 80,000 Muslim, 70,000 Arya Vysya, 30,000 lakh Brahmin voters. It is further estimated that there may be 2.3 lakh Yadavas among BCs and 1.5 lakh Madigas in SCs.

For the 2024 elections, there is still no clarity over the probable candidates from the parties. The YSRCP is said to have denied the ticket to sitting MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy but offered Kanigiri Assembly ticket to his son Raghava Reddy. Also, the candidature of Balineni Srinivasa Reddy for the Ongole Assembly constituency has not been officially announced.

The YSRCP leadership dropped the proposal of fielding former MP YV Subbareddy in Ongole again, as the relationship between him and his brother-in-law Balineni Srinivasa Reddy soured. If there are changes in the MP and MLA candidates, then it will have a great impact on the Kondepi and Santhanuthalapadu, both reserved Assembly constituencies. It is said that YSRCP is ready to offer Ongole Lok Sabha ticket to Maddisetty Venugopal or Burra Madhusudan Yadav to woo Kapu and Yadava voters.

If YSRCP fields Burra Madhusudan Yadav or Maddisetty Venugopal, then the TDP is said to be ready to offer the ticket to Yadavas. TDP Ongole Parliamentary Constituency president Dr Nukasani Balaji is said to be the candidate for TDP, as he has close association with the Madiga community leaders, and other BC communities in the district.

Sources in Undavalli reveal that a new candidate, a Reddy contractor settled in Hyderabad, is seeking the Ongole MP ticket, while there is a slight chance of party asking Damacharla Janardhan, the Ongole MLA ticket aspirant, to contest for parliament.

People in the Ongole parliament constituency are expecting their MP to be in close association with their MLAs and support them in future. They want the MP also to work with the state and Central governments for the completion of Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Project, convince the government to speed up disbursal of relief and rehabilitation package, complete of International Driving School, allocation of land for the National Investment and Manufacturing Zone at Kanigiri, development of Donakonda Mega Industrial Hub, completion of Jal Jeevan Mission to supply safe drinking water to every household through pipelines, lay better roads and other issues.