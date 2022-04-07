Ongole: Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy asks Pawan Kalyan to clarify his role in next elections

Ongole:Minister for energy, environment, forests, science and technology Balineni Srinivasa Reddy demanded the Jana Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan to clarify what role he is playing in the next elections. He said that the YSR Congress Party is going to contest and win the elections without any alliance with other parties. Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy inaugurated and laid the foundation for various development works here on Wednesday.

He inaugurated the Underground Double Circuit Power Transmission System laid with a cost of Rs 56.74 crore and laid the foundation for another phase of the same system with Rs 23.79 crore at the Transco office here. He laid the foundation for the roads and drainage works worth a cost of Rs 2.04 crore at Kesavaraju Kunta, Gopal Nagar, Balineni Bharat Colony, Gopal Nagar Mini Bypass Road and inaugurated the park at Nehru Nagar.

Speaking at the public meeting after inaugurating the pylon at Mangamuru Road junction, the minister said that he ordered the removal of the high-tension wires going through the houses in 33, 34, 35 and 36 divisions, as the underground cable system is ready now. He said that the State government is taking all measures for the development and welfare of the public.

He said that the works of modernizing the Pothuraju canal are complete by 25 per cent and the remaining will complete in the next six months. He announced that the chief minister has agreed to address the drinking water scarcity in the town permanently with works of Rs 409 crore, arrange a central lighting system on major roads in the town, establish a super speciality wing in GGH Ongole with Rs 180 crore, construct fishing harbour at Kothapatnam with Rs 400 crore. He announced that a software company offering 700 jobs will be established soon at Growth Centre, and efforts will be made to address the court cases in providing 24,000 housing plots to the people.

Speaking at various places with the media, minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy criticized the remarks of the Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan on the YSR Congress Party. He said that they cannot understand the statements of Pawan Kalyan and demanded him to clarify whether he is the chief minister candidate or partner of Nara Chandrababu Naidu. He said that Chandrababu Naidu cannot contest elections without any alliance, and whether Pawan Kalyan is working for him. or not, and how he is going to stop splitting the anti-YSRCP vote without joining hands with others. He alleged that Pawan Kalyan works for Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who cannot contest the elections without an alliance. He said the YSRCP is going to win the next elections even though the Opposition partie's resort to any number of conspiracies.