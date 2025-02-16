Ongole MLA commends social service initiatives of Sriram Hospital

Ongole: The Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao attended as the chief guest at the 12th anniversary celebrations of Sriram Super Specialty Hospital here on Friday.

Speaking at the programme, the hospital’s founder Dr Chapala Vamsikrishna reflected on its journey from a small clinic in 2013 to its current status as a multi-specialty healthcare institution in town. He said that the hospital offers 12 different specialised medical services and expressed gratitude to the people of the Prakasam district, doctors, well-wishers, friends, and family members who contributed to its growth.

He said that thousands of underprivileged people have benefited from the services.

MLA Damacharla Janardana Rao praised Dr Vamsikrishna’s journey from the coastal village of Kottapatnam-Pallepalem to establishing an international-standard hospital, calling it an inspiration to many.

The MLA also commended Dr Vamsikrishna and his wife, Dr Santha Kumari for their social initiatives, including village adoption programs, free book distribution to students, free bus passes for girls, and various community service activities.

The anniversary celebrations included an award ceremony for hospital staff, who showed exceptional performance. Prizes were also distributed to students who won medical-themed quiz competitions.

The event concluded with cultural programmes, and various local dignitaries, doctors, and community leaders attended.