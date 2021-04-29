Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy supplies 14 oxygen cylinders to GGH

Ongole: Prakasam district Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara appreciated the Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy for coming forward to supply 14 oxygen cylinders to GGH Ongole on a daily basis.

Bhaskara said that the MP Office secretary Krishna Reddy handed over the 14 full cylinders to the GGH Ongole authorities on Wednesday.

He said that the MP has informed him about the oxygen supply to meet the demand in the GGH Ongole arisen as the supply of cylinders stopped from Chennai recently. He ordered the GGH authorities for optimum utilisation of the oxygen cylinders to the needy people.

The JCs TS Chetan, K Krishnaveni, GGH Superintendent Dr D Sriramulu, RMO Dr Venugopal Reddy and others also participated in the programme.