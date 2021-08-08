Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy's name misused for illegal mining, alleges TDP general secretary Beeda Ravichandra

Nellore: TDP general secretary Beeda Ravichandra on Saturday demanded Minister Anil Kumar to order for a probe into filing of case in Venkatachalam police station against Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy for mining illegally in Sarvepalli Reservoir.

Interacting with media here, he said the executive engineer of the irrigation department recently stated that the accused was not a public representative and not connected to the MP.

It may be recalled that party politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy recently alleged that Sarvepalli legislator K Govardhan Reddy used the name of his party MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy for illegal mining.

Ravichandra asked how the executive engineer had provided permission instantly when the mining department clearly informed that there were no permissions for mining in the reservoir areas from January 1 to July

He also asked without verifying credentials such as Aadhaar and others which confirm the address of a person how permissions have been provided.

He demanded the name of benami person who applied in the name of MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy for mining which has been a mystery for the last 45 days since June 21 after a police complaint was lodged.