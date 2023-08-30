Ongole: Officials told to control cultivation of narcotic substances

Ongole: In-charge collector of Prakasam district K Srinivasulu directed the concerned departments to coordinate and cooperate with each other in controlling the cultivation, transport, and use of narcotic substances.



On Tuesday, he presided over the district-level meeting of the Narcotic Coordination Committee at the collectorate in Ongole.

He reviewed the awareness programmes being organised on the cultivation, transport and use of narcotic substances in the district and the health and legal problems involved in them. He asked the agriculture officials to be focused during the e-crop booking to control the narcotics at the cultivation level.

He directed the transport authorities to be vigilant at the check-posts to prevent the transport. He called the officials to conduct awareness programmes on issues from the use of drugs, at the migration workers’ settlements and the colleges in the district. He also advised the officials to keep an eye on the behaviour of students in the hostels.

The additional SP Nageswara Rao, Ongole RDO Visweswara Rao, Kanigiri RDO Ajay Kumar, RIO Simon Victor, GGH Ongole superintendent Bhagavan Naik, district social welfare officer Lakshma Naik, AD of Drugs Control VS Jyothi and others also participated in the meeting.