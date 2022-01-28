Ongole: PRC Sadhana Samiti launches relay hunger strike

Ongole: Prakasam district unit of PRC Sadhana Samithi has launched relay hunger strike in front of the district Collectorate in Ongole on Thursday, demanding the government to announce a mutually agreeable PRC, so that they get the lost benefits.

The relay hunger strike with employees, teachers, workers and pensioners started at around 10 am and continued till evening.

PRC Sadhana Samithi leaders Sarath Babu, Krishna Mohan, Kiran Kumar Reddy, Chittibabu, M Venkateswara Rao, Yedukondalu, M Venkateswara Rao, Thota Srinivasa Rao, Subbarao, Nalam Venkateswara Rao, Sudheer, women convener Madhavi, Koteswaramma, Lakshmi Rajyam, Tulasi and others also participated in the programme.

They demanded that the government must keep its poll promise of cancelling the CPS, announce fitment more than the IR, clear dues, redeposit the funds used by the government. They announced that they will continue the agitation until the government announces a decision in their favour.