Ongole: Purandeswari, Veerraju to address public meeting today

Somu Veerraju and Daggubati Purandeswari( File Photo)
Highlights

BJP State chief to pay tributes to those who lost their lives in police firing during the Emergency

Ongole: BJP Prakasam district president PV Sivareddy announced on Saturday that the party would conduct a public meeting at Vishnupriya Function Hall on Sunday at 4 pm.

BJP national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari, party State president Somu Veerraju and State general secretary S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy will speak at the meeting.

As part of observing the Black Day for imposition of Emergency by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975, Somu Veerraju will participate in a programme at QIS Engineering College at 10 am to pay tributes to people who were imprisoned during the period and those who lost the lives in police firing during the Emergency.

BJP State executive member Nidamanuru Kalyan Chakravarthy, BJP Ongole Assembly convenor YC Yogaiah Yadav, district general secretary D Sivaji Yadav and others participated in the press conference.

