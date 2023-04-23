Ongole: Ramzan celebrated with religious fervour, gaiety

Ongole : The Muslim fraternity in Prakasam district celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with religious fervour and gaiety on Saturday offering prayers to Allah to bestow the world freedom from diseases and sadness.

The Eidgahs at Ongole, Kanigiri, Darsi, Singarayakonda, Markapuram and other places witnessed thousands of devotees joining the Imams and Khateebs in reading out 'Takbir', heard 'Bayan' and participated in the Fitr prayers.

They prayed to the God Almighty to bestow humankind with peace and prosperity and help the younger generations flourish with abundant health and wealth. The children and youth applied Surma to the eyes as a continuation of the tradition and exchanged Eid Milap gestures like musafa and hugs in love and respect.

The Muslim families who quit the 'Roza' on Ramzan shared 'Sheer Korma and Biryani' with their neighbours and Hindu friends and wished that they should live in harmony forever.