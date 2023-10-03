Ongole: Sarpanches’ plea to bapu for Gram Swarajya

Ongole(Prakasam district): Sarpanches of Prakasam Zilla Sarpanches Sangam, led by their founder-president G Veerabhadrachari, presented a memorandum to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Bapuji Market Complex in Ongole on Monday, as part of the celebrations of 154th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation. In the memorandum, they pleaded Gandhi to change the hearts of the rulers and bestow them with Grama Swarajyam.

Veerabhadrachari said the Panchayat Raj system in Andhra Pradesh is suffering from a parallel system introduced by the State government. He alleged that the government is looting the funds of panchayats and said that they pleaded Mahatma Gandhi to change the heart of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and protect the panchayats in the State by bestowing them with Grama Swarajyam.

District president Srirama Murthy said that though it’s been three years since the sarpanches came into power, the government didn’t stop looting the panchayats. He said that it is nothing but injustice that the government was not concerned with their party leaders elected as the sarpanches.