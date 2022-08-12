Ongole: SBI holds 'Meet and Greet' programme

Ongole (Prakasam District): State Bank of India (SBI) Ongole Regional Office conducted 'Meet and Greet' programme and road show on Thursday as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. The bank officials met shop owners and people and explained the services rendered by the bank and the schemes implemented by the bank.

Bank Regional Manager Subrahmanyam explained about current account and added that they will get a mobile cash deposit vehicle to Ongole town soon. He said that in future account holders need not come to bank to deposit money.

Bank officials Srinivasa Rao, Chandrasekhara Rao, Janakiramaiah, Venu Babu, Suresh Kalyan, Dammu Venkateswarulu were present.