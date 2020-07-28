Ongole: SI Vijay Kumar suspended in Dalit youth death case

Ongole: Prakasam district SP Siddharth Kaushal announced on Tuesday that following the orders of the Guntur Range IG J Prabhakar Rao, he has suspended the Chirala II Town SI, K Vijay Kumar for negligence in his duties.



The SP informed that on the evening of July 18, Vijay Kumar has taken Shiny Abraham and Kiran Kumar into custody for misbehaving with police staff on lockdown duty at Kothapeta check-post, in a drunken state.

He said that while both were being taken to the police station Kiran Kumar jumped from the police vehicle in order to escape from the lawful custody of the police and in the course, his head hit against the ground and he sustained head injury. Though he was immediately shifted to the government hospital in Chirala and later to Lalitha hospital in Guntur for better treatment, Kiran Kumar died while undergoing treatment on July 21, he added.

Siddharth said that as per the directions of the DGP of Andhra Pradesh, the Guntur Urban additional SP D Gangadhar has been appointed for a comprehensive inquiry into the incident, while the case entrusted to Darsi DSP for an impartial investigation.

In his tour to Ongole on July 27, the IG, J Prabhakar Rao verified the investigation of Kiran Kumar's death case and stated that SI Vijay Kumar had been negligent in his duties in this case.

The SP Siddharth Kaushal announced that as per the order of the superior officer, he suspended the SI Vijay Kumar from his duties with immediate effect.

He said that that the officers appointed are investigating the Kiran Kumar's death case impartially as per the law and assured that strict action would be taken against those who act negligently towards their duties.