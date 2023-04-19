Ongole: Soak pits to address drainage problems temporarily

Ongole: The state government came up with a novel solution to address the drainage issue in the YSR Jagananna Colonies being constructed in the state. The greywater produced in the home will be diverted into a magic soak pit, which are similar to rainwater harvesting pits, without disturbing the neighbourhood and environment.



The state government has given the approval to construct 18.63 lakh houses in more than 17,000 layouts in the state. In them, about 17.66 lakh houses are under construction at various phases. Being most of the layouts are at a distance from the villages and towns, the drainage system cannot be connected to the existing system immediately, as many of the houses are at roof level and a few are complete.

The local authorities are still developing basic amenities like roads, electricity in many layouts, and the officials felt that the drains may get damaged, even if they constructed them.

The government proposed a solution by means of Magic Soak Pit, to address the used water problem. The engineers proposed that the government construct the pits beside the house and direct all greywater into them, to keep the colony free from water-stagnated areas, and stop spreading of diseases.

They designed the soak pits for use as rainwater harvesting pits in future, after the houses were connected to the underground drainage system. The government is ready to spend Rs 6,000 for the pit for each of houses constructed in the colonies. Local officials, including the engineering assistants and amenities secretaries were given training by the rural water supply and sanitation (RWS&S) department, and the local MPDOs and municipal commissioners were given responsibility for the construction.

Prakasam district housing project director Emani Peraiah said that the soak pits will be constructed wherever feasible based on the soil test and site condition. He said that there are nearly 44,000 houses sanctioned to be constructed in 587 YSR Jagananna Colony layouts in Prakasam district, and in them, 12,990 houses were completed.

Peraiah said that the government wants to construct the soak pits for the houses in the layouts only, but not the individual houses built under the scheme. He said that they will start the construction of soak pits immediately after the government sanctions them.