Ongole: SP Siddharth Kaushal cracks whip on corrupt cops; black sheep under lens

Ongole: Prakasam district SP Siddharth Kaushal has cracked whip on corrupt policemen in the district by initiating action against them. The SP transferred 4 Assistant SIs (K Ravi, SK Sayada, V Venkata Rao, Y Srinivasa Rao), 9 Head Constables (V Subba Rao, P Ravi Babu, T Srinivasa Rao, T Venkat Rao, P Praveen Kumar, PV Subba Rao, Ch Narasimha Rao, Newton, Achaiah), 16 Police Constables (Vignesh, Kishore, Kiran, Chaitanya Kumar and others), 9 Home Guards ( D Babu Rao, Satish, Peru Valli, Ch Ramakrishna, Vinod and other), women constable Ratna Kumari to various places after the complete inquiry in multiple perspectives. The SP has been keeping strict surveillance on some police officers.

He took sensational decision by sending 3 police officers to vacancy reserve (VR) on the grounds of corruption. The SP is focusing on police officers who indulge in atrocities, corruption, irregularities, rude and misbehaviour with the public, committing settlements in police stations, showing indiscipline and not following the instructions of superior officers and taking stringent actions.

In this regard, the SP has already taken departmental action on two police officers by suspending them earlier. The SP promptly brought Komorolu police station SHO S Mallikarjuna Rao, Dornala police station SHO SK Abdul Rehaman, Gudluru police station SHO Y Panduranga Rao to VR at Headquarters after they were proven guilty of corrupt practices, rude and inappropriate behaviour with the public after an in-depth inquiry from multiple perspectives.

The SP said that the allegations against them are still being investigated impartially and there would be a possibility of criminal action, if necessary, based on the inquiry report. The SP also told that strict surveillance has been kept on some other police officers and strict action will be taken on that police officers after the inquiry.

The SP tells the public and press to bring to the notice of police control room through WhatsApp number 9121102266, if they come across any police person committing corruptive practices. The SP also promises that the details of the informer would not be disclosed at all and strict action will be taken on corrupt policemen after the inquiry.