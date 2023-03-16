Ongole: SRR Kho-Kho Academy's player selected for 4th Asian Games

Ongole(Prakasam district): Atla Siva Nagi Reddy, native of Sriram Nagar in Bapatla district and trainee from SRR Kho Kho Academy in J Panguluru, was selected to the Indian team from Andhra Pradesh to play at 4th Asian Games scheduled to be held in Guwahati of Assam from March 20 to 24.

Academy coach and secretary of Andhra Kho Kho Association Mekala Seetharami Reddy said that it is a moment of pride for the Academy that their student is representing the country in the international tournament. He said that Nagi Reddy was born into an agricultural family, but his parents encouraged him to become an athlete. He said that Nagi Reddy is being trained in the Academy for the last 10 years, and he played in junior nationals three times, senior nationals six times, nationals two times and five times in south zone tournaments, and won many gold and silver medals. He added that his student played on behalf of Chennai Quick Guns in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, and won a gold medal in the All India Inter University Kho Kho tournament in January 2023.

Seetharami Reddy said that Nagi Reddy already joined the Indian team in coaching at Guwahati and thanked Andhra Kho Kho Association chairman Bachina Chenchu Garataiah, Ongole MP and Magunta Trust chairman Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Addanki YSRCP in-charge Bachina Krishna Chaitanya, his coaches in the academy and villagers from J Panguluru for their support and encouragement.