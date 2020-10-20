Ongole: State-level Lok Adalat in virtual mode on Nov 7

Ongole: Prakasam district judge and chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority P Venkata Jyothirmai announced that they are participating in the state-level virtual Lok Adalat on November 7.

She explained about the Lok Adalat and its advantages to the district collector Dr Pola Bhaskara and SP Siddharth Kaushal in her chamber in the district court complex on Monday and they promised cooperation to her.

The judge Jyothirmai said that the number of pending cases is increasing in the Corona pandemic and opined that awareness on the Lok Adalat should be created in the public. She said that by participating in the Lok Adalat and settling the case with mutual consent, both parties can save money and time along with the court fees.

She said that the Lok Adalat in virtual mode will be held in all courts in the district and advised the interested parties to participate in it, to receive the final verdict.

The collector assured the judge to create maximum awareness in the public on the advantages of Lok Adalat while the SP promised her to prepare a list of cases where amicable settlement is possible and encourage both parties to settle them in Lok Adalat.

The DLSA secretary, P Srinivasa Rao said that the virtual Lok Adalat will be held by following the COVID-19 standard operational procedures and advanced technologies. He requested the advocates also to encourage the parties to participate in the Lok Adalat in the virtual mode.