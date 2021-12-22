Ongole: Theatre owners warned over high prices of tickets, refreshments

Ongole: Prakasam District Collector Pravin Kumar warned movie theatre owners and exhibitors of taking strict action, if they sell film tickets and refreshments at higher prices.Prakasam District Collector Pravin Kumar warned movie theatre owners and exhibitors of taking strict action, if they sell film tickets and refreshments at higher prices.

The Collector inspected Ratna Mahal theatre while Joint Collector JV Murali inspected Gorantla Multiplex here on Tuesday and inquired about ticket prices and facilities available there. They verified the ticket prices displayed, printed and collected from the patrons by interacting with the staff and viewers.

They also inspected toilets, canteens, food quality and prices. They also checked licence and permissions of theatres and the schemes being implemented to the workers.

The Collector stressed that every theatre in the district must implement GO No 35 strictly. He said that they should take prior permission for the screening of the shows, collect only the price approved, and should not sell food and cool drinks at higher prices. He advised them to

provide basic amenities and warned that legal action will be initiated, if they resort to any discrepancies.