Ongole witnessing development: MLA

Ongole: The Ongole assembly constituency witnessed significant development works in the last one year, announced local MLA and Telugu Desam Party state vice-president Damacharla Janardhana Rao, Jana Sena Party district president Shaik Reyaz, and BJP district leader Srinivasa Rao, at a joint press meet held at the MLA’s office here on Tuesday. As part of the ‘Suparipalana vaipu toli adugu’ campaign, the leaders explained about the Super Six schemes and other development works taken up during the coalition government’s first year in rule.

They mentioned that the coalition government has disbursed Rs 10,091 crore to 6727164 mothers under Talliki Vandanam, Rs 1,133 crore for three free gas cylinders under Deepam-2 scheme, distributing various welfare pensions to 62.95 lakh beneficiaries every month, offering assistance to fishermen for Rs 159 crore, and a 50 per cent subsidy on equipment, providing quality meals at 204 existing Anna Canteens and about to start 61 more, conducting DSC to fill 16,347 teacher posts, and others. They said that the free bus travel for women would be introduced from August 15, while Annadatha Sukhibhava is expected to be launched soon.

The leaders mentioned that the government has undertaken development activities, including Rs 125 crore in Ongole, and modernising drains with Rs 89 crore. They said that a tender for Rs 480 crore has been issued for the drinking water project to address water issues, and road widening and expansion works have been achieved by 60 per cent. They mentioned that the two-cent land plots for the landless poor will be done soon, as the TIDCO houses would be handed over to the beneficiaries by Ugadi.

They criticised the previous YSRCP government for failures and wrongdoings. They said that the YSRCP government left the state in financial ruin, accumulating Rs 10 lakh crore in debt, misleading the public by only gradually increasing pensions over five years and removing eligible beneficiaries, introducing low-quality, ‘fake’ liquor brands, taking control of distilleries, and enforcing cash-only transactions, leading to an ‘authoritarian rule.’

They said that the YSRCP government failed to complete projects like Polavaram and Veligonda, despite promises, and allegedly diverted funds. They alleged that the YSRCP leaders financially exploited the Fee reimbursement, Amma Vodi, Rythu Bharosa, and housing schemes.

They said that the YSRCP used power for arbitrary arrests and violence against political figures, and inappropriate language to target women and children.