Ongole: Women activists stage protest against new agriculture laws

Ongole: Activists of various women fronts in the Prakasam district extended their support to the agitating farmers in Delhi.

They, along with the local unit of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee members demonstrated in front of the district Collectorate on Monday against the three new agriculture laws and agriculture electricity bill.

The AIDWA district secretary Munvar Sultan presided over the programme while the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee Prakasam district convener Chunduru Rangarao inaugurated the demonstration.

The member of Development Organisation for Socioeconomic Change in Prakasam district K Aruna, Navyandra Rachayitrula Sangham president P Aruna, Democratic Writers Forum member P Rajyalakshmi, and members of other organisations like POW, AP Mahila Samakhya, Stree Vimukthi Sanghatan, Ranga Kisan Samstha, APNGOs, Raitu Coolie Sangha, AP Raitu Sangham and others also spoke at the programme and supported the farmers.

Addressing on the occasion, the leaders of women fronts, farmers' organisations, and AIKSCC alleged that the central government betrayed the farmers by including anti-farmer clauses.

They said that not assuring the Minimum Support Price, quality and standards, protection from cheating by the companies in case of contract agriculture and barring the farmers from appealing in courts, allowing merchants to hoard essential commodities and thus resulting in the common people suffer from higher prices are nothing but a treacherous movement by the Union government.

They demanded the Union government to repeal the three new agriculture laws immediately, as they would help only the corporate companies and force the farmers to become farm workers in no time.