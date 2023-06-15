Ongole: World Blood Donor Day observed

Ongole(Prakasam district): One can save lives of many people by donating blood regularly, said Prakasam district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar. He inaugurated a blood donation camp organised by Lion Club and Indian Red Cross Society at UPAS Hospital in Ongole on Wednesday, on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day.

The Collector expressed happiness as youth came forward to donate blood. He said that a lot of people injured in accidents are dying due to scarcity of blood, but through regular blood donation, donors can bring happiness to many families. He said a modern blood bank with a budget of Rs 2.50 crores is at Red Cross in Ongole and the machine that separates blood cells and plasma is available with the blood bank in GGH, Ongole.

The KIMS Ongole celebrated World Blood Donor Day on its premises and its COO K Ankireddy stated that about 80 employees of their staff donated blood. He said there is nothing more than blood donation to save the life of an injured person and appreciated the blood donors.

He informed that they would conduct similar blood donation camps regularly.