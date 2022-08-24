Ongole: Youth told to get inspired by Tanguturi's courage

Ongole(Prakasam District): The government is taking all measures to make sure that Prakasam district is developed in all aspects, with inspiration from Prakasam Pantulu, said District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar.

Collector Dinesh Kumar, Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, MLC Pothula Suneetha, Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha, Arya Vysya Corporation chairman Kuppam Prasad and others garlanded the statue of Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu at the Collectorate in Ongole and paid rich tributes as part of his 151st birth anniversary celebrations on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that Prakasam Pantulu is like an embodiment of courage and sacrifice. He advised the youth to inspire by the valour and fighting spirit of Prakasam and stated that they will develop the district by taking inspiration from him. MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that though Prakasam Pantulu had a troublesome childhood, he grownup as a great man and responsible leader.

Meanwhile, Joint Collector M Abhishikt Kishore participated in the birth anniversary of Prakasam Pantulu at Vijayasthupam of Salt March in Devarampadu.

The Central Bureau of Communication at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in Nellore celebrated the 151st birth anniversary of Prakasam Panthulu at BVSPM Degree College in Ongole. Field Publicity Officer at field office in Nellore Paravasthu Nagasai Suri presided over the programme while Doordarshan former deputy director general Dr Revuri Anantha Padmanabha Rao participated as the chief guest. College chairman Suryanarayana, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan former principal Santharao, Geethanjali School director Srinivasa Rao and others also participated in the program.

Andhra Kesari University vice-chancellor Prof B Jayarami Reddy, OSD Dr KVN Raju, Acharya Nagarjuna University PG Campus special officer Dr B Krishna and others praised the services of Prakasam Pantulu at the celebrations in the Andhra Kesari University.

BJP Ongole parliament vice-president PV Sivareddy, secretaries Adidam Anil and Rayapati Ajay Kumar, district president Palleboyina Madhuyadav and others paid tributes to Prakasam Pantulu by garlanding his statue at Rythu Bazaar in Lawyerpet. They said that the present youth should know about Prakasam Pantulu and inspire by his services to the motherland during the freedom movement and after the independence.