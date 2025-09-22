Live
Onions at Rs 100 for 45 kg in Kurnool market yard
Kurnool: To ensure smooth sales and prevent overcrowding, four counters have been set up at Kurnool Market Yard to sell onion bags weighing...
Kurnool: To ensure smooth sales and prevent overcrowding, four counters have been set up at Kurnool Market Yard to sell onion bags weighing approximately 45 kg each at a subsidised price of Rs 100, said Collector Dr A Siri.
On Sunday, Dr Siri inspected the ongoing sale operations at the market yard. Speaking on the occasion, she said there is a stock of 1,900 tonnes of onions available at the yard and these stocks are being sold exclusively through the designated counters at subsidised rate to benefit the public and maintain transparency in distribution.
The Collector informed that so far 130 onion bags have been sold under this initiative. Adequate police deployment has been arranged at the venue to control crowd and maintain order. Additionally, strict measures have been taken to prevent any irregularities during sales process.
Highlighting hygiene concerns, Dr Siri directed officials to improve sanitation facilities at market yard. Joint Collector Dr B Navya, Market Yard Secretary Jayalakshmi and other officials accompanied the Collector during inspection.