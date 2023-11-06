Live
Only licence-holders should sell fire crackers: SP KV Murali Krishna
- Warns that zero tolerance approach will be adopted against those violating the instructions
- Urges people to burst green crackers and follow all safety precautions
Anakapalli: District SP KV Murali Krishna on Sunday said that action will be taken as per law against those who make or store firecrackers without any permission.
In a step to prevent fire accidents ahead of Diwali festival, the SP appealed to people to follow appropriate safety standards to avoid any fire accidents in the district.
He made it clear that only the shopkeepers who have the licences to sell firecrackers should sell them and there will be zero tolerance for the violators in this regard.
Murali Krishna mentioned that the shopkeepers must follow rules and regulations to prevent accidents. Temporary licence holders should set up stalls in public areas under special sheds of prescribed dimensions, he informed.
Murali Krishna said water, sand and fire extinguishers must be kept ready at the stalls as a safety precaution.
On the occasion of Diwali, people of the district are requested to burst green crackers as much as possible and to take proper precautions while bursting them.
The SP said that if there is any information about illegal sale or hoarding of crackers anywhere in the district, one can report to the police WhatsApp number 9440904229.