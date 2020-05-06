OP services begin at Aarogyasri network hospitals in Guntur

Guntur: Dr Rajiv Aarogyasri network hospitals on Tuesday started medical services to outpatients (OP). Till now, hospitals rendered emergency medical services to the patients and doctors performed emergency surgeries. Addressing the media here, Aarogyasri Network Hospitals Association president Dr Busireddy Narendra Reddy said that they had started medical services under the EHS also. He further said that the outpatients will be treated from 9 am to 2 pm.

He said one person will be allowed along with the patient to the hospital and urged the patients to wear masks and made it clear that visitors will not be allowed to the inpatient ward.

He informed that the network hospitals were making arrangements to maintain social distance in the hospitals and urged the patients to download Aarogya Setu App to secure information about the places where the coronavirus positive patients were undergoing treatment. He said the patients should make digital payments towards fee.