‘Operation Kumki’ brings relief to farmers in border areas

Vijayawada: The first operation of the ‘Operation Kumki’ initiative has been successfully completed, providing reassurance to farmers in the state’s border regions. The kumki elephants, specially trained to manage wild elephants, successfully diverted a herd that was destroying mango plantations.

According to a report from the Forest Department, a herd of wild elephants that had been active for 15 days in the Mogili area of Bangarupalyam mandal in Chittoor district was successfully driven back into the forest. The operation, which took place from Saturday night to Sunday morning, was carried out by kumki elephants named Krishna, Jayant, and Vinayaka.

Forest officials highlighted that Krishna, a kumki elephant brought from Karnataka, was particularly active in the operation. This marks a successful first step for the kumki elephants after two months of training.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan extended his congratulations to the Forest officials, mahouts, and Kavadi who participated in the operation. He also thanked Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister for Forest, Ecology, and Environment Eshwar Khandre for their timely assistance in providing the kumki elephants.

Kalyan stated that this operation is the first step in the coalition government’s planned approach under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to protect both crops and human lives from wild elephant herds.

Officials are now making preparations for the next operation, which will be conducted in the Punganur forest area.