Operation Muskan: 28 children rescued in Krishna district

Vijayawada: Under Operation Muskan, which was launched in the state as per the directives of the DGP D Gautam Sawang, the Krishna district police on Sunday rescued 28 children in the district.

The Operation Muskan was conducted to trace street children, abandoned children, neglected children in the public places like railway stations, bus stations, and other places apart from child labour working in hotels, restaurants and other work places.

The police conducted search in different places and identified 21 boys and 7 girls in different parts of Krishna district. Later, Covid-19 tests were conducted to the children.

Operation Muskan continued on the sixth day in Vijayawada and eight children were identified by the police.

As part of the state-wide Operation Muskan to identify the street children, neglected children and child labour, the Vijayawada police under the limits of the commissionerate conducted search on Sunday and noticed eight children in different areas.

They were shifted to child care centres and some were handed over to their parents. During the last six days, 140 children including five girls identified in the city.