Operation Vajraprahar: Police conduct mega cordon search

Tirupati: The district police have launched widespread search and awareness programmes here on Saturday, under Operation Vajrapahar.

Following the orders of district SP L Subba Rayudu, teams across the district carried out cordon and search operations, vehicle checks at nakabandi points, and visible policing to target suspects, history sheeters, ganja trafficking, cybercrimes, and traffic violations.

In Gajulamandya Padmanagar area, Renigunta sub-division SDPO led search operation with community meetings on anti-ganja drives, cyber safety, traffic rules, and Shakti App usage.

Sullurupeta CI teams checked Mannarupoluru village and seized 10 motorcycles without papers and one stolen bike near railway station and bus stand during NDPS inspections.

Nayudupeta police performed visible policing on Srikalahasti road, advising drivers on traffic rules.

At Tirumala sub-division Papavinasanam, a nakabandi was organised with 60 personnel from police, TTD Vigilance, Forest, Fire, Health departments. In Auto Nagar, police personnel searched 32 houses, focusing on ganja transporters, rowdies, and potential peace disruptors.

Srikalahasti sub-division police under Thottambedu PS limits conducted cordon and search operation in Shivanadhapalem village, led by the SDPO. They held an anti-ganja awareness rally and seized 52 two-wheelers and four autos lacking documents.

In Koduru Panchayati Colony and Dharmapuram, urban and rural police station teams arrested two persons and confiscated 20 liquor bottles.

Police stated these checks will continue to maintain law and order and urged the public to report to 112 immediately, if they find any suspicious activities.