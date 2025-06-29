Ophthalmologists recommend detecting early signs of TED

Visakhapatnam: Asthyroid eye disease (TED) has seen a rise in the recent past, experts offer insights into the disease, underline early detection plus medical intervention. Ophthalmologists caution that TED is a condition that is seen in people with malfunctioning thyroid and causes major changes in the appearance and function of the eyes. It is more common in people with hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid) and can occur even when thyroid levels are completely normal too, they emphasise. In thyroid eye disease, ophthalmologist in the oculoplastic department, LVPEI Lavanya Maddi said, the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the fat and muscles around the eyes, causing them to swell. This results in bulging or protruding eyes, eyelid retraction, difficulty in closing eyes completely, discomfort or a feeling of pressure around the eyes and double vision or even loss of vision in severe cases, she explained.

The ophthalmologist mentioned that early detection and treatment can make a huge difference. But, if left untreated, the swollen muscles can compress the optic nerve leading to permanent vision loss in some patients.