opposition jealous of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, says Ambati Rambabu

Vijayawada: Terming 2021 as 'welfare and development year' for YSRCP, Sattenapalli MLA Ambati Rambabu said opposition parties in the state have come under one roof intending to defame Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy out of sheer jealousy.



Speaking to media at party central office at Tadepalli on Friday, the MLA said it is a political drama year for TDP, cheap liquor year for BJP, package and partner year for Jana Sena and 'supporting landlords' year for communist parties in the state.

He said opposition parties in the state are jealous over the good governance of the Chief Minister and targetting him with false propaganda. He said opposition has been opposing decentralisation of development and three capitals and communist parties are supporting real estate. He slammed the opposition parties for propagating false information on OTS scheme and said it would be implemented successfully.

Rambahu said TDP has been protesting against the initiatives of the state government to uplift dairy farmers.

He accused the Opposition parties of misleading people on debts of the state and added that the government has been taking loans for welfare and development and not for corruption like in TDP government.

The YSRCP MLA flayed opposition for politicising movie tickets and liquor prices. He lashed out at BJP for their latest remarks on liquor and said they had been raising Jinnah Tower issue only to divert public attention from those comments.