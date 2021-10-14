Opposition playing cheap politic: Krishna Das

Srikakulam: Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das alleged that the Opposition TDP has been trying to mislead people with cheap politics. Addressing a press conference at YSRCP office here on Wednesday, the Deputy Chief Minister said that all sections of people including women are being benefited with various welfare schemes like never in history.

He said that it was fortunate to have YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as a Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, who strives for the empowerment of women and thus promised to repay all the outstanding loans of Rs 25,512 crore in four phases. So far, the state government has credited almost over Rs 12,000 crore in two phases.

He said that the Opposition leaders are unable to digest the good things and playing cheap politics with false propaganda using their in-house media channels. People have witnessed good governance in the last 27 months and supported YSRCP in all elections giving a clear majority. As TDP leaders have failed to impress the public in recent polls, they are moving with an agenda of blaming the government out of frustration due to a series of defeats, he said adding the opposition should act responsibly.

On the occasion, he lauded the Chief Minister for bringing reforms like establishing village and ward secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Centres, English medium schools, new medical colleges and committing to social justice prioritising the weaker sections and strengthening them. He said that Chandrababu has turned Amaravati into a business mode and emphasized that decentralisation is the need of the hour for easy governance.