Orange Alert Issued for Coastal Andhra Amid Low Pressure System

A low pressure area between the northwest Bay of Bengal and Odisha continues to exert its influence, prompting the issuance of an orange alert for coastal Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, a yellow alert has been declared for the Rayalaseema districts.

Meteorological officials anticipate that the low pressure system will move west-northwestwards and gradually weaken. Heavy rainfall is forecasted for the north coast, with substantial precipitation expected at one or two locations along the south coast as well.

Furthermore, gusty winds are predicted to impact coastal areas, reaching speeds of 35 to 45 km/h. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.