Live
- Govt extends import duty exemption on cotton till Dec 31
- Adani Portfolio EBITDA crosses Rs 90,000 crore for 1st time, Q1 EBITDA at record high
- Sensex, Nifty open sharply lower amid tariffs concerns, IT stocks lead losses
- Rajasthan sees record rainfall, over 53 pc above seasonal average
- Vaishno Devi landslide tragedy: 35 bodies recovered; floods wreak havoc in Jammu division
- US Open: Alcaraz, Shelton & Djokovic charge into Round 3
- S. Korea keeps key rate frozen amid financial stability woes
- Cholera death toll rises to 75 in Chad
- 20 Delhi colleges receive bomb threats, search Ops underway
- Trump tariffs 'small slice' of Indian economy, opportunity to broaden markets: Expert
Orange Alert Issued for Coastal Andhra Amid Low Pressure System
Highlights
A low pressure area between the northwest Bay of Bengal and Odisha continues to exert its influence, prompting the issuance of an orange alert for...
A low pressure area between the northwest Bay of Bengal and Odisha continues to exert its influence, prompting the issuance of an orange alert for coastal Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, a yellow alert has been declared for the Rayalaseema districts.
Meteorological officials anticipate that the low pressure system will move west-northwestwards and gradually weaken. Heavy rainfall is forecasted for the north coast, with substantial precipitation expected at one or two locations along the south coast as well.
Furthermore, gusty winds are predicted to impact coastal areas, reaching speeds of 35 to 45 km/h. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.
Next Story