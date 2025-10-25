Organ donation gives fresh lease of life to four patients

Vijayawada: Ina heart-touching act of generosity, the family of a 41-year-old man from Guntur district donated his organs at Manipal Hospitals here, giving a new lease of life to four critically ill patients. The donor, Ch Prasad, a resident of Piduguralla and son of Nanchar Rao, was initially admitted to People’s Trauma Care Hospital with complaints of severe headache. Medical investigations revealed a case of brain haemorrhage. Despite intensive treatment, his condition did not improve, and he was later shifted to Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada, for advanced care.

After a series of medical evaluations, doctors declared him brain dead. Following counselling and with the consent of his family members, the family took the noble decision to donate his organs through the Jeevandaan organ donation programme of Andhra Pradesh.

Under the guidance of Dr K Rambabu, chairman of Jeevandhan, Andhra Pradesh, and Dr Ramanjaneya Reddy, hospital director, the organ retrieval procedure was conducted as per Jeevandaan protocols.

The liver and one kidney were successfully transplanted to patients at Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada. The second kidney was transported to Vijaya Hospital, Vijayawada. The corneas were sent to L.V. Prasad Eye Institute, Vijayawada, for transplantation.

Manipal Hospitals expressed heartfelt gratitude to the donor’s family for their selfless act that brought hope and new life to others. The hospital management lauded the family’s compassion and urged more people to come forward to support the life-saving cause of organ donation.