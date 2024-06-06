Organisations unite to celebrate WED

Visakhapatnam : Stressing on the importance of individual responsibility in environmental conservation, Visakhapatnam Port Authority chairperson M Angamuthu urged people to plant saplings in their surroundings and ensure their survival.

Marking the World Environment Day (WED) celebrated on June 5, he highlighted the VPA’s ambitious green initiative that aimed at increasing green cover by planting one million saplings through various drives in the next three months. Also, he stated that the VPA will support the plantation drives for all its employees and trade partners.



On Wednesday, the WED celebration began with a tree plantation drive. Led by the port chairperson, the event saw participation of department heads and other officials. Secretary of the VPA T. Venu Gopal shared details of the port’s activities.



Commending the efforts of the VPA environment team, Dr Angamuthu encouraged thel employees to participate actively in these developmental activities, contributing to the city’s environmental goals. Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone celebrated World Environment Day in the presence of the unit heads, senior officers and staff.

Development Commissioner, VSEZ Srinivas Muppaala, Joint Development Commissioner Roshini Aparanji Korati, among others, planted saplings of guava, lemon and bear. All the representatives from the Units have also planted saplings on the occasion. The Development Commissioner requested all the unit officials to plant the saplings in the premises and maintain them well. Infinite Green Solutions (Horticulture maintenance agency of VSEZ) conducted a green space assessment and submitted the inventory, valuation and appraisal report on the occasion. Further, 86 years old Ficus Amplissima tree was identified and titled ‘vrikshacharya’. VSEZ is certified as ‘Best Green Space Pro’ by Camphloxyle Credentials Pvt. Ltd. The Development Commissioner stressed about the importance of the environment and the impact of environmental degradation on human beings. He assured that the zone will be made into a green and clean zone.