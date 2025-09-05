Orientation programme organised at MITS

Madanapalle: Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) organised an orientation for new MBA, MCA, and M.Tech students on Thursday.

Chief Guest Dr Siva Mahesh Tangutooru, Co-founder of the International Startup Foundation (ISF), Bengaluru, inaugurated the programme along with University Pro-Chancellor N Dwarkanath, Vice Chancellor (In-Charge) Dr C Yuvaraj, Registrar Dr D Pradeep Kumar, Dean International Dr Srimantha Basu, Head of MBA Department Dr Bhanu Sri, and Head of MCA Department Dr Naveen Kumar. Dr Siva Mahesh urged students to focus on innovation, teamwork, and entrepreneurship.

Vice Chancellor Dr Yuvaraj encouraged them to utilise MITS facilities and aim for excellence. The programme marked the beginning of the new academic journey for postgraduate students.