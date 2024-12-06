Our goal is making AP a global knowledge hub: Chandrababu

Visakhapatnam : The State Government is moving with a goal to transforming the State into a global knowledge hub by leveraging the fast emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), observed the Chief Minister, Mr Chandrababu, here on Friday.

Delivering his keynote address at the DeepTech Innovation Conclave-2024 held at this port city of Visakhapatnam, the Chief Minister stressed the need for collective efforts of all stakeholders to achieve this goal. Asserting that his primary objective is taking the State towards technology-driven Swarnadhra by 2047, the Chief Minister said that the State has all the necessary resources, including talented youth, to realise this.

The most talented youth in the State is becoming more efficient in the knowledge economy, Mr Chandrababu said and stated that the country is fortunate enough to have Mr Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister, who too is promoting Information Technology in a big way and has built a brand for Indians globally.

The Chief Minister stated that his Government is in the process of preparing the Swarnandhra Vision-2047 document based on 10 principles like Zero Poverty, P4 approach (Public-Private-People-Partnership), with which the State is aiming at achieving an annual growth rate of 15 per cent, generating employment via DeepTech initiatives and enhancing human resource development through globally recognised education and skill centers.

He pointed out that the second quarter growth rate of the State stood at 8.75 per cent as against the national average growth rate of eight per cent.

“We now have access to mobile phones and cutting-edge technology and still if we do not utilise these tools, we cannot compete on a global scale," Mr Chandrababu said and also laid emphasis on how to use the technology which is equally crucial. Recalling how he has taken the initiative to introduce technology in late 1990s, Mr Chandrababu felt that now the role of DeepTech is indispensable as the IT revolution holds great promise for the future generations in providing employment generation.

The Chief Minister also outlined his vision for leveraging advanced technologies across various sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, logistics and energy. He proposed innovative applications such as smart farming using drones and precision agriculture techniques and also stressed the need for zero-budget natural farming as Andhra Pradesh is a potential leader in food supply innovations.

The Chief Minister reiterated the importance of urbanisation and flexible work models while fostering entrepreneurship. In addition to technological advancements, he stressed the importance of product perfection and brand promotion.

Mr Chandrababu is of the firm opinion that his slogan “One family, one entrepreneur,' aimed at nurturing entrepreneurship within families across the State. "I want to make Andhra Pradesh a knowledge hub. Historical information we have on the cloud, Artificial Intelligence is matured and real time information you can collect through various devices," he added.

Recalling that when he spoke about mobile phones everyone questioned his priorities, Mr Chandrababu remarked that "now technology has become part of our life." The Chief Minister also felt that using DeepTech medical expenses can be brought down drastically.

Mr Chandrababu Naidu also said that the population which was one considered to be a loss is now an asset to the whole country. India can become a global service hub if population and technology are managed well, the Chief Minister observed. DeepTech is a wealth creator, he said and stated that the State Government is ready to offer incentives to those who come forward to establish institutions with global-standards.

Mr Chandrababu said that he had introduced reforms in the power sector in 1998 and stated that he is now introducing Clean and Green Energy policy. Also, for skilling and upskilling renowned global institutions are being invited to the State, the Chief Minister said and expressed the confidence that Visakhaoatnam will be a knowledge economy city.




























































