Our govt is of action, not words: Minister Savitha

Somandepalle (Sri Sathya Sai district): Stating that the coalition government is the government of action, not with just promises, Minister S Savitha stated that lauded Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for issuing Mega DSC notification.

She participated in a programme held at Velugu Office in Somandepalle mandal on Monday and performed ‘palabhishekam’ to the portrait of CM Naidu.

She emphasised that Minister Nara Lokesh is committed to strengthening education sector and has initiated significant reforms. She announced that 16,347 teacher posts will be filled before the start of the academic year through Mega DSC.

Highlighting the contrast between the previous and the present government, the Minister pointed out that the previous YSRCP government had released DSC notification just three months before the elections, whereas the NDA government made DSC the first official signature of the CM upon assuming office. Minister Savitha also mentioned setting up of free DSC coaching centres in all 26 districts. She reminded that it was TDP government that introduced teacher counselling system.