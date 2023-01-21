Our priority is to safeguard employees' interests: Srinivasa Rao

Vijayawada: APNGOs Association president Bandi Srinivasa Rao said that their association was striving for employees' welfare and that they were fighting to safeguard the interests of the employees.

He addressed a press conference along with APNGOs Association general secretary Siva Reddy and other members at the Association's State office in Vijayawada on Friday. While explaining the present situation, Srinivasa Rao lamented that the employees were feeling ashamed after facing a situation where they have to raise the salary issue as one of the demands of the employees before the government.

''We are ashamed to show salaries and DA issues as a demand. We are fighting in a most awkward predicament. We are spending all the time in this government towards only securing old benefits which were achieved in the past by the efforts of the employees associations. We suggested the government give pensions to the pensioners at first, however, the government didn't respond," he added.

The APNGOs Association president stated that the time which was given to the government to resolve the issues has already lapsed. "It would be better if the government maintains its decency, otherwise, the government will pay a price," he warned.

He further informed that they would announce an action plan very soon regarding conducting a protest in order to achieve demands and solve their problems.