Ours is not a defeat, But victory: Cong candidate Afzal Khan

Kadapa: Kadapa Congress candidate Afzal Khan thanked the people of the district for their unwavering support, at a press meet held at DCC office here on Thursday. He claimed that people voted for Congress and its candidates, though they didn’t distributed money.

Afzal Khan stated, “Ours is not a defeat, but it is a victory.” He praised the people of Kadapa for welcoming them warmly within just 15 days of campaigning and assured them that he would fight for their problems, offer public service, and remain available to them.

Khan addressed the negative propaganda against him, clarifying that he was not involved in any illicit activities, and instead pointed fingers at former MLA Amzad Basha.

Khan criticised the current state of affairs in the city, including issues of land grabbing, dargah disputes, rowdyism, and real estate commissions, which he claims have been put on hold due to his efforts. He highlighted the filing of 49 false cases against Muslim clerics and minorities, condemning Amzad Basha for ignoring Muslim vote and spreading misinformation about him to former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing local issues, Khan emphasized the need for solutions to problems such as the Kadapa steel plant, drainage systems, roads, and water supply. He pledged to continue fighting on behalf of the people if these issues are not resolved.