Over 1 cr women benefitted under Sunna Vaddi, says Roja

Machilipatnam: Minister for Tourism and Krishna district in-charge Minister RK Roja informed that the state government provided Rs 4,969.05 crore to over 1.05 crore women belonging to 9.48 lakh Self-Help Groups under the YSR Sunna Vaddi scheme so far in the state. Participating in the district-level YSR Sunna Vaddi programme at Avanigadda of Krishna district on Friday, she distributed Rs 46.02 crore to 35,752 groups of the Krishna district.

She said that the YSRCP government was always thinking about women’s welfare. The government has been implementing YSR Cheyutha, EBC, Kapu Nestham, and YSR Asara schemes. She said that the government is likely to embark on more new schemes for the sake of women’s welfare. She informed that the government had also inked an MoU with the multinational companies and banks to make the women self-sustainable and also help them by providing large-scale financial assistance. She hoped that the public who overcome the hardships and problems by utilising the government schemes will support the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.