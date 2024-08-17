Live
Over 1,500 women perform vratam at Srisailam temple
Temple authorities arrange necessary material for puja, provided darshan of the deities and food for free to the participants on the occasion of auspicious Sravana Masam
Srisailam (Nandyal district) : On the auspicious occassion of Sravana Masotsavams and as part of Dharma Pracharam, the authorities of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple here organised mass Varalakashmi Vratams free of cost on Friday. The temple executive officer (EO) D Peddiraju along with his wife, deputy executive officer R Ravanamma, temple assistant executive officer M Haridasu, priests and others participated in the vratams.
In a press release, the EO said that more than 1,500 women from various places participated in the vratams. The temple authorities have arranged necessary materials for the vratams for free. He stated that the Varalakashmi Vratams were organised in Sravana Masasm according to Vaidika tradition. The Sravana Masam is very pleasant to all Gods and Goddesses.
The temple authorities arranged the required materials for the vratams. After completion of vratam, the women folk have been presented with a sari, blouse and tulasi sapling each. It is the first time that sari and sapling have been presented.
Later, all participants were provided free darshan of Lord and Goddess besides food. Prior to organising the mass Varalakshmi Vratams, Maha Ganapathi Puja was performed for the continuation of programme without any interruption.