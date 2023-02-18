Over 5 lakh devotees expected to visit Kotappakonda temple

Guntur: Over five- lakh devotees are expected to visit Sri Trikoteswara Swamy temple at Kotappakonda on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri on Saturday (February 18) (Kotappakonda Tirunalu).

After the formation of Palnadu district, the district administration, with the coordination of all other departments, made all the necessary arrangements for conducting the festivities in a big way because devotees from across the State will flock to the temple. The temple premises was colourfully painted and decorated with electric lights, pandals were set up, six queue lines were set up for the convenience of devotees and a separate queue line was set up for VVIPs.

The devastanam authorities have prepared two lakh laddu and another two lakh ariselu prasadam for sale. Ekadasa rudrabhishekam, laksha bilwarchana and special pujas would be performed in the early hours of Saturday. 'Prabhalu' are the main attraction at Kotappakonda as large number of devotees visit the temple to see them.

Kotappakonda temple Executive Officer Gopi informed that drinking water and butter milk would be distributed to the devotees in queue lines on Sivaratri day with the cooperation of NGOs. All arrangements were made for conducting the Kotappakonda festivities in a big way and MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy will present silk clothes to Sri Trikoteswara Swamy on Saturday on this occasion, he added.

Palnadu district police deputed over 2,500 cops at Kotappakonda for providing security and to maintain law and order. They have set up closed circuit TV cameras at all important centres and these cameras were connected to control rooms. Police stepped up vigilance on the movements of strangers to check any untoward incidents.

Guntur range IGP CM Trivikrama Varma, Palnadu district Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti and district SP Ravisankar Reddy reviewed the arrangements for Kotappakonda festivities and instructed the officials to take steps to check untoward incidents and provide hassle-free darshan to devotees.

Similarly, all set for Maha Sivaratri festivities at Amareswara Swamy temple at Amaravati. The devasthanam authorities are expecting over 50,000 devotees to visit the temple. Showers were set up at bathing ghats and separate queue lines were set up for the convenience of devotees. Devasthanam authorities will perform special pujas like laksha bilwarchana, ekadasa rudrabhishekam.

All saiva kshetras like Bramaramba sametha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Pedakakani, famous Siva temple at Guttikonda bilam, Satrasala and others were decked up for Maha Sivaratri festivities.