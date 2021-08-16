  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Over 50,000 take part in mass rendering of national anthem at Punganur

People taking part in a rally carrying a huge national flag on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day at Punganur in Chittoor district on Sunday
x

People taking part in a rally carrying a huge national flag on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day at Punganur in Chittoor district on Sunday

Highlights

About 50,000 to 60,000 denizens of Punganur town on Sunday participated in the mass rendering of national anthem and members of the Janaganamana Committee along with local people carried out a huge procession carrying a 150-metre long tricolour flag on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day

Punganur (Chittoor): About 50,000 to 60,000 denizens of Punganur town on Sunday participated in the mass rendering of national anthem and members of the Janaganamana Committee along with local people carried out a huge procession carrying a 150-metre long tricolour flag on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day.

The people of the town have rendered national anthem at 8 am after the siren went off at 7.59 am.

Immediately after completion of rendering, the public including youth and children holding tri-color balloons in their hands took out 150-metre long national flag in a procession from Gokul Circle to the municipal office where Municipal Commissioner Lokeswar Varma hoisted national flag amidst reverence and cheers.

State Folk Academy and Creativity Arts Board chairman Kondaveeti Nagabhushanam, Municipal Chairperson Alim Bhasha, Vice-chairman Nagendra, councilors, members of Janaganamana Committee, officials and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X