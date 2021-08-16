Over 50,000 take part in mass rendering of national anthem at Punganur

Punganur (Chittoor): About 50,000 to 60,000 denizens of Punganur town on Sunday participated in the mass rendering of national anthem and members of the Janaganamana Committee along with local people carried out a huge procession carrying a 150-metre long tricolour flag on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day.

The people of the town have rendered national anthem at 8 am after the siren went off at 7.59 am.

Immediately after completion of rendering, the public including youth and children holding tri-color balloons in their hands took out 150-metre long national flag in a procession from Gokul Circle to the municipal office where Municipal Commissioner Lokeswar Varma hoisted national flag amidst reverence and cheers.

State Folk Academy and Creativity Arts Board chairman Kondaveeti Nagabhushanam, Municipal Chairperson Alim Bhasha, Vice-chairman Nagendra, councilors, members of Janaganamana Committee, officials and others were present.