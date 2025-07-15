P-4 Concept: Select Margadarsis on war-footing, officials told

Nellore: District Collector O Anand has directed the officials to ensure the success of State government’s prestigious P-4 concept by selecting the ‘Margadarsis’ in a war-footing manner.

Addressing the review meeting of all departments officials here on Monday, the Collector has said that following the directions of the government, as many as 50,000 Margadarsis should be picked in Nellore district against the total figure of 15 lakh in the entire State by August 15.

The Collector said that the selection of Margadarsis should be taken up in a campaign mode.

Otherwise, it will not be possible to complete such mammoth task.

Each Margadarsi is expected to at least adopt one Bangaru Kutumbam.

The Collector directed that the engineering department should initiate steps of selecting not less than 500, while DRDA, Panchayat Raj, RWS, Medical & Health, R&B, APSPDCL and Education department more than 2,000 in the interest of completing the targets in a time-bound manner.

The Collector suggested to the officials to seek the cooperation of local social activists and voluntary organisations if it’s necessary. The Collector ordered them to begin the process in coming four days.