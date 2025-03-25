P-4 to support poor: MLA

Guntur: MLA Prathipati Pulla Rao informed that the state government will soon introduce the P-4 system to financially support weaker sections of society. Addressing a meeting with ward councillors and officials in Chilakaluripet on Monday, he explained that industrialists, business owners, and affluent individuals will have the opportunity to adopt poor families to help strengthen them financially.

He visited families selected for the P-4 program, interacted with them, and encouraged the wealthy to provide education, medical assistance, and employment opportunities to those in need. Pulla Rao called on industrialists and business leaders to participate in the P-4 initiative.

Earlier at a press conference, Pulla Rao accused former minister Vidadala Rajini of corruption, claiming she sent individuals to reach a compromise. He stated that she made false accusations against MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu and emphasized that the public is aware of the truth.